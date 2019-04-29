Tories brace for voter backlash in local, EU polls

LONDON: The Conservative Party’s leadership acknowledged “huge frustration” among grassroots members and activists as he pleaded with them to back the Conservatives rather than Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

The Conservatives are braced for a backlash from voters at Thursday’s local elections and face the prospect of coming a distant third in European contests later this month behind Labour and Farage’s outfit.

Tory deputy chairwoman Helen Whately admitted the local elections “are going to be a difficult night for us” after predictions her party could lose a thousand councillors amid anger over Brexit. Elections will take place at 248 councils in England and Whately admitted the contests in England were a chance to “kick the Government” and said she had seen “more anger than before” on the doorstep. Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday, she said: “I think there’s no doubt that it’s going to be a difficult night for us.” She said it was down to the fact the seats which are up for grabs this time round were last contested in 2015, the “high point” for her party.

But when the presenter suggested the dire electoral predictions were actually due to frustration with the Brexit deadlock, she said she had experienced that from voters on the doorstep, adding: “What I say to them is yes I realise that, I realise how frustrated you are with Parliament, actually I’m frustrated too as an MP. But these are the local elections, so this is about who you are electing to be your local councillor, who you want to provide your local services.”

Whateley rejected claims that Theresa May is a “problem” for the Tories, saying: “Actually on the contrary I’d say more often what I’ve heard on the doorstep is people saying ‘wow it must be really tough for the Prime Minister’ and praising her for her resilience and her sticking at it and trying to get through, to bring MPs together and on Brexit. That’s what I hear far more often than criticism.”

Whately also said she was “not sure it would be helpful” for May to be more clear in setting out a timetable for her leaving office, saying: “Talking too much about leadership and the dates is a distraction.”

The Sunday Express reported that the Conservatives were braced for 1,000 seats to be lost in the local contests, while opinion polls have suggested the Tories are some distance behind Labour and the Brexit Party in the European race.