close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
April 29, 2019

Spaniards head to polls again amid far-right concerns

Top Story

P
Pa
April 29, 2019

MADRID: Residents in Spain have begun voting in a third general election in four years. All eyes are on whether the rise of conservative nationalism will allow the right wing to unseat the incumbent prime minister.

Pedro Sanchez was set to win the most votes, but his Socialists seemed far from securing a majority in parliament to form a government on their own. The fragmentation of the political landscape is the result of austerity that followed the economic recession, disenchantment with bipartisan politics and the recent rise of far-right populism.

Mr Sanchez called Sunday’s ballot after a national budget proposal was rejected in the Lower Chamber by the centre-right-conservative opposition and Catalan separatists pressing for self-determination in their north-eastern region. Voting stations opened at 9am local time and were to close at 8pm, with results expected a few hours later.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story