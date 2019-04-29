Lewis defends Tory disciplinary process on Islamophobia

LONDON: Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has defended the party’s “transparent” disciplinary process and said only a “very, very small number” of members had been involved in allegations of Islamophobia.

He said punishments ranged from “diversity training, through to apologies, suspension, expulsion from the party”. Lewis said that “any case of any kind of abuse or bullying is one too many” following criticism of the party’s handling of Islamophobia claims.

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show he said: “We believe in actually trying to change behaviour. I think as a country, and particularly social media more generally, we should be looking to change behaviour. And if somebody shows contrition, apologises, understands why what they did was wrong and doesn’t reoffend, I think, like our general justice system, people do have the opportunity to have a second chance.”

Lewis refused to go into details about the number of members who had been expelled for anti-Muslim comments. But he said: “It’s actually a very, very small number of people who we’ve had complaints about that are actually members of the Conservative Party.”

Lewis added: “My main focus, I have to say, is on making sure that any form of abuse, whatever it is, is dealt with quickly, firmly, so people understand that it is not acceptable in the Conservative Party, and if you want to behave that way there’s no place for you in our party.”

Criticism of the Conservative hierarchy’s response has been led by former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi who has called for an independent inquiry into “institutional” Islamophobia in the party.