Pakistan woos Chinese traders to take advantage of SEZs

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to relocate their industries to the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) being set up in Pakistan under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We want the Chinese entrepreneurs to relocate their industries in Special Economic Zones being constructed in Pakistan just like they repositioned the industries in Vietnam and other countries,” Khan said while addressing participants of the Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Forum organised by the the Ministry of Commerce here.

More than 370 Chinese companies and businessmen and 70 entrepreneurs from Pakistan participated in the forum. The Prime Minister also expressed his government’s resolve to remove impediments to investment and make doing business in Pakistan easy for Chinese businessmen. He said the government has offered incentives and concessions in taxes and asked them to use Pakistan “as a base” to export to other countries. “Unfortunately, the previous government did not pay much attention to set up export industries, but the present government has changed policy and encouraging investment. “We are not only helping the exporters but also providing incentives to businessmen and traders to relocate their industries in our country.” “On the CPEC,” he said, “it was started with building infrastructure and a couple of roads have blossomed to different areas of cooperation as now it has gone into cooperation in agriculture which is the lifeline of Pakistan.”

He expressed the confidence that economic growth would improve after the rise of agriculture products with the cooperation of China. Highlighting the security situation in the country, he said: “It has been greatly improved with sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces and other security organisations. They have overcome a difficult security situation.”

About relations with neighbouring countries, Khan said: “Pakistan is helping a peace process in Afghanistan and for the first time, there are prospects of peace and a political settlement of [the] Afghan issue.” Regarding relations with India, he said that elections were being held in India and hoped that both the countries would resume dialogue “once the new government takes charge after the elections”.—