Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

Two tankers collide, cooking oil spills

National

April 29, 2019

KHANEWAL: Huge quantity of cooking oil spilled after an oil tanker collided with another tanker near Peerowal on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a Lahore bound tanker was carrying 30,000 litres cooking oil from Karachi when it collided with a parked oil tanker near Peerowal. As a result of which, about 20,000 litre cooking oil spilled. Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

