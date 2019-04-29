UAE’s next TV star to be virtual news presenter

ABU DHABI: The next television star in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) television will be a virtual news presenter, capable of presenting news in Arabic and English soon.

Abu Dhabi Media announced a partnership with Sogou, the Chinese search engine and technology giant, to develop the world’s first Arabic speaking news anchor.

According to the UAE official news agency WAM, the virtual “News Anchor” will be the first Arabic-speaking in the world with the ability to interact through face expressions with the Arabic language.

The announcement was made during a special signing ceremony at Abu Dhabi Media (ADM) headquarters in the presence of UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama.

Director General of the ADM, Dr Ali Bin Tamim and General Manager of Voice Interaction Technology Centre of Sogou, Wang Yanfeng signed the agreement.

It is hoped that the presenter will be a regular on TV screens within 12 months, with developers in China currently working on a model with the language, facial expressions and mannerisms they hope will make it a hit with viewers in the Emirates, according to The National newspaper.

In Beijing, there is already an artificial intelligence anchor capable of speaking English and Chinese. It was introduced by Xinhua, China’s state news agency, in November last year.