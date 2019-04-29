California synagogue shooter identified

POWAY, California: A gunman who wrote a hate-filled manifesto, killed one person, and three others — including the rabbi — as worshippers marked the final day of Passover at a synagogue in California was identified as 19-year-old John Earnest, San Diego Police said.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said Earnest was arrested after fleeing the scene and had no prior arrest record.

The shooter burst into the Chabad of Poway synagogue shortly after 11:20AM local time and opened fire with an assault weapon that appears to have malfunctioned, preventing him from inflicting more harm, , he said.

The shooting in the town north of San Diego came exactly six months after a white supremacist killed 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue — the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

Gore said those wounded included the rabbi — who had injuries to both index fingers — as well as a female minor and 34-year-old man who were injured by shrapnel. A 60-year-old woman, however, died from her wounds.

The sheriff added that an off-duty border patrol agent who was at the synagogue at the time of the shooting opened fire on the gunman as he was fleeing, striking his car but missing the suspect.

The man was eventually apprehended by a San Diego police officer who had been monitoring dispatch radio and raced to the scene, San Diego police chief David Nisleit said.

“He clearly saw the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect jumped out with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody by the San Diego police department,” Nisleit said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “atrocious” synagogue shooting, which he called “an attack at the heart of the Jewish people”.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said an eight-year-old girl and her 31-year-old uncle wounded in the shooting attack in Poway, north of San Diego, on Saturday were from a southern town bordering the Gaza Strip.

“The two moved from Sderot to San Diego a few years ago,” spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement, noting their condition was “good”.