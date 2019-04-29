Centre yet to release Sindh’s Rs122b: Shah

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday said during the current financial year the federal government had not released Rs122 billion of Sindh due to which development projects had come to a halt in the province.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Civil Hospital Sukkur, he said there was fear that the provincial government might not be able to pay salaries due to choking of the required funds.

He said the federal government should have released Rs22 billion during the current month but so far Rs16 billion had been released causing shortage of Rs6 billion.

“If the federal government does not release funds of Sindh then how will we purchase wheat?” the PPP leader asked.

He said the Punjab had also received lesser share but they were not shouting against the federal government due to fear.

He warned the federal government to review its policies or get ready to face severe consequences.

He said the Constitution will have to be suspended for introducing presidential system in the country and if somebody had the power they could go ahead with their plan.

He said the clauses of NAB Law upon which they will reach consensus will be public-friendly and not incongruous with the law and the Constitution and these would be passed.

He said the resolution passes by MQM-Pakistan in a public gathering mattered little adding that Karachi was part of Sindh and its capital and if anyone had so much power then they should go for passing a resolution. — SABAH

NNI adds: PPP leader Khursheed Shah Sunday said the protest against the federal government will continue in Parliament.

He said the PPP would continue protesting against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government over its wrong policies.

He said the Civil Hospital needed expansion, as it had capacity for just 200 patients. He complained that doctors posted to different positions in Sukkur had left for doing specialization in their fields.

He announced that the Sindh government was constructing special wards for gynecology and child surgery.

Rejecting the claims of deteriorated healthcare facilities in Sindh. “Nobody has ever valued services of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). Commenting over funding to provinces,” he claimed.