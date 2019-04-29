JUI-F’s ‘Million March’ in Mansehra: Fazl asks Imran to quit or face Islamabad protest

MANSEHRA: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit as otherwise his party would storm the federal capital and force him out of office.

“We would launch our second phase of agitation after Ramazan and go to Islamabad in the first week of September but I would suggest to the incapable prime minister to step down to avoid the people’s wrath,” the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) declared while speaking at the “Million March” organised by his party on the Chinar Road in Mansehra on Sunday.

The JUI-F has been organized its so-called “Million March” rallies in different cities in the build-up to mobilizing its supporters to eventually stage a protest sit-in in Islamabad to force the prime minister to resign.

He denounced the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on their stance of giving more time to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that he is warning the “establishment” to stop backing the fake prime minister.

“The media says the opposition is not united to oust [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and it is true to some extent, but I want to make it clear for them that I am uniting the people against the government,” he said. The chief of JUI-F also announced the start of the second phase of his agitation to oust the premier from his office amid cheers by the crowd.

“We are going to hold a series of “Million March” rallies after Eidul Fitr. Such a referendum-like rally being held today in Mansehra against the government would be organized in Quetta on July 15 and in Peshawar on July 21 while the dates for such rallies in Punjab would be announced later,” he said.

He said that none of the governments since inception of Pakistan was serious in deciding as to who would rule the country.

“Neither the army nor industrialists, landlords and bureaucracy during the last seven decades after independence were sincere in deciding who has the right to rule Pakistan. This caused an irreparable harm to the nation,” he maintained

Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged that there was huge corruption in the “Billion Tree Tsunami” project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The country is presently facing the worst ever inflation in its seven-decade history. This is the reason we want to lock down Islamabad to get rid of such a fascist government,” the JUI-F chief argued.

He said that presidential form of government was a replica of the dictatorship and the people would never accept such a system of government.

The former deputy chairman Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and JUI-F Mansehradistrict head Mufti Kifayatullah also addressed the gathering.