4th phase of Indian elections: Complete strike, shutdown in IHK today

SRINAGAR: The fourth phase of Indian elections will start today as All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani reiterated the call for complete election boycott and shutdown today (Monday) in Kulgam district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that by observing a boycott they can peacefully and meaningfully once again highlight the Kashmir issue at international level that the people of Jammu & Kashmir want to get rid of the Indian forcible occupation and settlement of this long pending dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Geelani in a statement said that when any nation comes out of the confusion, chaos and uncertainly no matter at what cost and collectively trying very hard to break the shackles of the forced oppression no power on earth can defeat them from pursuing their cherished mission of freedom.

Pro-freedom leader said that participation in any election sponsored by Indian might amounts to treason and betrayal with martyr’s blood and disgrace for sacrifices rendered by our nation. “We believe any election process India tries to conduct is nothing but an armed drill to threaten the common people thereby strengthening its illegal control in the occupied land but we are indebted by the sacrifices of our nation never to even think of any compromise and we pledge to take this sacred movement to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Terming the election drama a mere military operation Hurriyat chairman said that to ensure the so-called graveyard peace tens of thousands guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir. Geelani said that after creating graveyard silence and martial law like situation in length and breadth of the state in general and particularly in South Kashmir in the name of so-called election drama rulers in Delhi very brazenly try to strangulate the common people by continuous house raids and arrests of youth and physical torture through their police and para-military forces. Pro-freedom leader while condemning the barbaric attitude of the occupier said that people are subjected to vendetta because of their sentimental attachment with the legitimate movement for right to self-determination and he appealed the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch to take stock of the deteriorating situation of the rights of the people at the hands of Indian occupation forces and their agencies.