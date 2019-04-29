Swati to make opposition spend sleepless nights soon: Firdous

LALAMUSA/SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Azam (Khan) Swati, minister for parliamentary affairs, would make the opposition leaders spend sleepless nights in a few weeks.

During her visit to six cities including Lalamusa, Sambrial, Sahowala, Gujrat and Sialkot, she people would have to face challenges for three months, while the economy would start improving in six months. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of high inflation rate in the country.

She said tough times for the common people of Pakistan are about to end as the government is busy in improving the economic condition of the country.

She said the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to pay back all debts of the people of Pakistan. She said the leader of the opposition was missing and some advertisement in the newspapers might be needed to find him. She said the opposition leader was busy hiding his wealth abroad, which was looted from the country, whereas his supporters are facing hardships here. She said one of the Sharif brothers has already been abroad and the other is preparing to leave the country.

She termed the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China historic and a big success and added that more than seven mega projects have been signed with China including the project to construct an 1800km railway track between Pakistan and China. She hoped that such a mega project would certainly bring prosperity in the country.

She thanked the prime minister for appointing her as federal adviser on information and added that it was in fact a great honour for the people of Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal. PTI leader Malik Imran presented a gold crown to Awan, but she refused to accept it and suggested donating it to the Shaukat Khanum hospital. She said the people of Pakistan gave Imran Khan the mandate to recover the wealth looted by the corrupt leaders during the last 35 years, and he would fulfil the wishes of the people. She said the PTI drive against the corrupt would continue till its logical end.

Talking to the media during her short stopover at Gujrat, she said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China would help local manufacturers boost exports.

The industries of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot are facing difficulties and showing declining trend due to the bad economic policies of the previous regimes, she said, adding that the new agreement would promote textile, food processing and manufacturing units which would eventually help local traders export their products to China and other countries of the world. This would also help reduce the gap between the country’s imports and exports.

She said special economic zones (SEZs) would be set up in the country after the recent accords with China, adding that Gwadar would emerge as economic hub at the international level. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who is talking about the national interest in such an effective manner, while the past rulers only paid foreign visits for their vested interests. She said the government is working out various strategies to resolve socio-economic problems of the country. The poverty alleviation is the government’s top priority, she added.