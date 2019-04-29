Awais bags bronze in Malaysia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Awais showcased his talent winning bronze in the 75kg category at 18th Asian Cadet Junior and Under-21 Karate Championship in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.
Due to paucity of funds, the federation sent only two Karatekas in the event without any official or coach. The Pakistan Karate Federation managed funds through its own sources.
