Mon Apr 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Awais bags bronze in Malaysia

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Awais showcased his talent winning bronze in the 75kg category at 18th Asian Cadet Junior and Under-21 Karate Championship in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Due to paucity of funds, the federation sent only two Karatekas in the event without any official or coach. The Pakistan Karate Federation managed funds through its own sources.

