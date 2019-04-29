SBP take control in Patron’s Trophy semis

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Ilyas (5-29) and Taj Wali (4-12) ripped apart Navy batting lineup, bowling the team out for just 52 runs to give State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) total command in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II semi-finals at the Diamond Ground Sunday.

At the close of opening day’s play, State Bank already reached 436-4 in 69 overs taking a massive 417 runs first innings lead with two days and six wickets in hand.

The day began with Navy losing first four wickets at the total score of 11 and then lost the last five at the score of 52. It was then left to Sahibzada Farhan (157) and Saad Ali (77 not out) to put icing on the cake for SBP as the pair hammered Navy bowlers all around the park to give their team total command. Farhan smashed 22 boundaries and one six during his 137-ball knock while Saaad who was still at the crease hit six fours and two sixes in his unbeaten innings. Rohail Nazir (75) who hit two sixes and six four also played well.

It was tough struggle for Navy bowlers as they put on the leather hunt with some exciting hits from the State Bank bowlers.

Scores in brief: Navy 52 all out in 15.2 overs (Waseem Ahmad 17, Israr Aslam 15; Mohammad Ilyas 5-29, Taj Wali 4-12). State Bank 436-4 in 69 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 157, Saad Ali 77 not out, Rohil Nazir 75, Mohammad Nawaz 62).

At Pindi Stadium: Sabir Poultry 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Imran Nazir 100, Irfan Haider 65, Imran Dogar 59; Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84). HEC 42-1 in 7 overs (Hammad Butt 27 not out).