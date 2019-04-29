close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
AFP
April 29, 2019

Kvitova lands Stuttgart title

Sports

AFP
April 29, 2019

STUTTGART, Germany: World number three Petra Kvitova won her second WTA title of 2019 as she beat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in the final of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion and runner-up at the Australian Open in January, succeeds compatriot Karolina Pliskova as champion at the clay court event.

Having won the Sydney International in January, Kvitova is the first woman to win two titles in 2019, after all of the first 18 WTA competitions of the year were won by different players.

