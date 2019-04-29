Kvitova lands Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany: World number three Petra Kvitova won her second WTA title of 2019 as she beat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in the final of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion and runner-up at the Australian Open in January, succeeds compatriot Karolina Pliskova as champion at the clay court event.

Having won the Sydney International in January, Kvitova is the first woman to win two titles in 2019, after all of the first 18 WTA competitions of the year were won by different players.