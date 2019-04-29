Rajapaksa rejects Indian offer for sending NSG to curb terror

COLOMBO: Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s former president who is being increasingly looked at by the island nation for a strong-willed response to the new threat of terrorism, has thanked India for the help in uncovering the plot but said he does not want any foreign forces, like the National Security Guard, on its soil.

“India has been helpful. But there is no need for the NSG to come in. We don’t need foreign soldiers. Our forces are capable enough… (We) just need to give them powers and freedom,” he told media in an exclusive interview.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose younger brother Gotabaya is preparing to run for President later this year, accused the President and Prime Minister of ignoring national security for vote bank politics.

The former president, who was involved in a soft coup attempt last year, blasted the Sri Lankan government and said both President Maithripala Sirisena, who is also the minister of defense and in charge of national police, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been kept out of high-level security meetings since Sirisena tried to oust him last fall, were responsible for the series of blasts in which over 250 people were killed on Easter Sunday.