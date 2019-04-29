India going to produce AK-47 guns: Modi

NEW DELHI: India hadn’t procured artillery guns after Bofors in 1985 but now, production has increased by 80 per cent and the Army has procured the world’s best helicopters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He said this during an exclusive interview media.

“We have to plan keeping in mind the security of 130 crore citizens. Under Make in India, production has increased by 80 per cent. Our effort is to ensure technology transfer. The Army has procured the world’s best helicopters.

Aajtak had reported this. We hadn’t procured artillery guns after Bofors in 1985. For the first time, AK-47s are going to be manufactured in India in Amethi. India itself needs 10 lakh AK-47s. We will also export them,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that under Make in India, three types of artillery guns will be produced, one of which will be capable of destroying targets deep inside Pakistan. PM Modi added that for

the first time, AK-47s will be manufactured in India in Amethi.