Saluting the martyrs

The Pakistan Army commemorates the Youm-e-Shuhada or the Martyrs Day on April 30 each year. On the occasion, the nation eagerly joins it to pay tributes to the departed souls of valiant army officials who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country and its people at large, defending the borders with steely will and ending the terrorists’ sanctuaries and murder orgies.

The armed forces have successfully thwarted the enemy designs in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) besides Khyber Agency and other areas of the country through the military Operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists.

Pakistan’s security forces also regularly face cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan side, with armed militants targeting army’s check posts, and other civil and military installations.

Through Zarb-e-Azb, the writ of the state was fully restored and tide of terrorism and carnage finally turned – forever Inshallah.

On the external front, the Pakistan Army and Rangers have been responding to India’s unprovoked firing at the Line of Control in Kashmir and Working Boundary in Sialkot.

There have been disturbances on the western front also and infiltration attempts have been stymied.

The day is marked by several ceremonies at garrisons all over the country while the main ceremony is held at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Families and relatives of Shuhada, serving and retired officers including people belonging to various segments of society are invited to attend a function at the GHQ to pay tribute to the national heroes.

Similarly, a sizable number of near and dear ones of the martyrs are invited to attend the functions at the regional corps headquarters. The sacrifice rendered by families of martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom, is also acknowledged.

There is continuous addition to the canon of martyrs. One is struck by their professionalism and acclaims their triumphs.

Pakistan and its armed forces have been facing a different kind of war today, which is termed as the fifth generation or hybrid war. The fourth generation of war saw combatants versus non combatants and war versus politics.

This kind of warfare was identified as 4GW. The fifth generation is about non-state actors taking on nation states.

The chief enemy is different or sometimes the old one, which employs subversive activities of various kinds and works itself into a frenzy with regard to terrorist acts. As such, Pakistan is in a state of new war.

The Islamic State or Daesh, Al-Qaeda and other so-called ideological warriors including sub-nationalists seek ground for terrorism. Sometimes economic deprivation and political injustices breed fifth generation warriors who have mostly tangible foreign support.

The soldiers of Pakistan Army have great determination, which is a source of real strength for the country.

This affords a distinctive edge and supremacy over the enemy. The FC, Rangers, Police, Frontier Constabulary and Levies have also sacrificed tremendously in the struggle against terrorism and extremism and have kept the flag of Pakistan flying high.

The people and the army are on the same page on all the important issues.

The nefarious designs of our enemy, both internal and external, will never succeed and we shall prevail.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but if the country is subjected to aggression, it is fully capable of giving a befitting reply as shown by the events in the aftermath of stage-managed Pulwama incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s armed forces keep a close vigil on internal and external challenges and are fully capable of meeting all the threats to security of the country.

They remain alert round-the-clock for the defence of the motherland and nothing more inspires their commitment. The armed forces are our strategic assets and first line of defence.

Youm-e-Shuhada is about the profile of sacrifices of our beloved soldiers, a true manifestation of love and respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and others who remain unwavering and doggedly committed to the defence of the country. The spirit of sacrifice and resilience of our nation with renewed sense of purpose remains undiminished.

The unparalleled sacrifices of soldiers who inspire fear in the hearts of enemy make them the real heroes of the country.