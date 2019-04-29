QWP says govt unaware of common man’s problems

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government seemed clueless about the problems being faced by the common man.

Speaking at a gathering in connection with the membership drive of the party in Matta tehsil in Swat district, he said the PTI leaders had been unable to implement the so-called agenda of change. He said providing relief to the people and mitigating their sufferings needed solid steps, but the government lacked the ability to do so.

The QWP leader said the government had no idea about the sufferings of the downtrodden segments of the society, who even could not arrange a two-time meal for their children. Sikandar Sherpao said that those claiming to establish a state on the Medina State model had added to the woes of the people, who have become disenchanted with the government. He said the prime minister and his cabinet members were only good at abusing their political adversaries.

“The PTI leaders are devoid of decency and politeness,” he said, adding that those who had pledged to fight corruption were now victimizing their political rivals in the name of accountability. He alleged the Billion Tree Tsunami, Bus Rapid Transit and Elementary Education Foundation projects smacked of financial irregularities. “The election slogans to ensure good governance and end corruption have turned out to be a complete sham,” he maintained. Sikandar Sherpao criticised the government for its proposed plan to abolish the district tier in the local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.