22 POs arrested

FAISALABAD: The police arrested 22 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during the past 24 hours. The police also recovered 1.220kg hashish from Ali Abbas in Garh, 46 liter liquor and 55 liter un-distilled wine from Elyas Masih in Sahianwala, 21 liter liquor from Shaukat in Tandlianwala, 20 liter Liquor from Imran Masih in Madina Town and 20 liter Liquor from Shakeel in Ghulam Muhammadabad. Further investigation is underway.