Cooking oil spills

KHANEWAL: Huge quantity of cooking oil spilled after an oil tanker collided with another tanker near Peerowal on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, a Lahore-bound tanker was carrying 30,000 litres cooking oil from Karachi when it collided with a parked oil tanker near Peerowal. As a result of which, about 20,000 litre cooking oil spilled.
