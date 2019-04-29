Four injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a trailer on M-4 on Saturday night. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, the car hit a trailer when one of its tyres burst near Waryamwala interchange. As a result, all four car riders Yasir, Sajjad, Mahmood and Ihsanullah of Vehari sustained wounds and were shifted to DHQ hospital.
