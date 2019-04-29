close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Four injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a trailer on M-4 on Saturday night. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, the car hit a trailer when one of its tyres burst near Waryamwala interchange. As a result, all four car riders Yasir, Sajjad, Mahmood and Ihsanullah of Vehari sustained wounds and were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan