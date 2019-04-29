PTI Foundation Day: Slogans raised against party’s provincial leadership

KARACHI: The 23rd foundation day ceremony of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) turned into total chaos after its workers scuffled with each other here on Sunday.

The gathering was held at the Tuesday Bazaar ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where the party leaders made speeches.

During the session, angry workers fought and hurled stones and chairs at one another due to which several party workers were injured.

The PTI workers also chanted slogans against the provincial leadership. Sindh chief minister’s Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab also tweeted a video captioned ‘Tabdeeli’.