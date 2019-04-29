China can exclude BCIM from list of BRI covered projects

ISLAMABAD: China could exclude Bangladesh-China-India- Myanmar (BCIM) Economic corridor from the list of projects covered by Chinese gigantic project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) umbrella.

Well placed diplomatic sources pointed out to The News here on Sunday that in an annex tagged with the Joint Communiqué of the Leaders’ Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which concluded in Beijing a day earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry website has not listed the BCIM as a project covered by the BRI--the giant connectivity initiative speared by China to revive the ancient Silk Road across Eurasia and Africa.

Instead, South Asia is covered by three major undertakings-- China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), the Nepal-China Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network, including Nepal-China cross-border railway.

India, for the second time under false pretext has not officially participated in the BRF as CPEC a flagship of the BRI. The 2800km BCIM corridor proposes to link Kunming in China’s Yunnan province with Kolkata, passing though nodes such as Mandalay in Myanmar and Dhaka in Bangladesh before heading to Kolkata. Significantly, a report titled, “The Belt and Road Initiative Progress, Contributions and Prospects,” released by the Leading Group for Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on April 22 does list the BCIM as a BRI project.

“Over the past five years or so, the four countries of the BCIM have worked together under India leadership to build this corridor in the framework of so-called joint working groups and have planned a number of major projects in institutional development, infrastructure connectivity, cooperation in trade and industrial parks, cooperation and opening up in the financial market, cultural exchange, and cooperation in enhancing people’s wellbeing,” says the report. The project is also working to counter South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) which has become practically non-functional due to India’s negative attitude and its efforts for keeping Pakistan away from heading the association.

Last September, the BRI had got a high-octane boost when Myanmar facing the heat from the West because of the Rohingya refugee crisis inked an agreement with Beijing to establish the CMEC. The 1,700km corridor provides China yet another node to access the Indian Ocean. The CMEC will run from Yunnan Province of China to Mandalay in Central Myanmar. From there it will head towards Yangon, before terminating at the Kyaukpyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on the Bay of Bengal.

Last August, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) opened a new centre in Yangon, which could help fund some of the CMEC driven projects, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency had reported. The CMEC will also reduce Beijing’s trade and energy reliance on the Malacca straits the narrow passage that links the Indian Ocean with the Pacific. Chinese planners worry that the military domination over the Malacca straits of the United States a country with which it is already engaged in a trade war can threaten one of China’s major economic lifeline. The Nepal-China Trans-Himalayan connectivity network listed by the annex starts from Chengdu, from where it is linked to Tibet by the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, or the Sichuan-Tibet Railway. It is proposed that the railway from Tibet will be further extended to Kathmandu, via Ya’an, Qamdo, Lhasa and Shigatse. Chinese planners visualise that railway will be eventually connected with the Indian railway network, linking China and India across the Himalayas.