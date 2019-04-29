‘Bumper wheat crop expected this year’

MULTAN: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan inaugurated the wheat harvesting campaign at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI).

During his day-long visit to the CCRI, the minister said that bumper wheat crop was expected this year. Unfortunately, the rainy spell damaged the crop in some areas, however, the government would compensate farmers, whose crops were damaged due to hailstorm, he added. Overall, the wheat crop in the country was satisfactory, he said and added that the government would purchase wheat directly from growers till the last grain and for this purpose, the government had earmarked Rs 130 billion. The minister said that the incumbent government was launching agriculture credit cards to facilitate farmers.

He said that the government was working under a plan to address the issues of backwardness and poverty.