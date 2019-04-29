PTI disappointed ‘masters’ within nine months: JI chief

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had disappointed its ‘masters’ within the nine months of its rule, who are now repenting of imposing incapable people on the country.

“The circles, which had brought PTI into the rule, were very happy that their plan turned successful. But very soon they came to know that the plan proved to be a total failure as the people brought into power are the most incompetent and naive,” he said while addressing a ‘Message of Holy Quran Conference’ at the Jinnah Park here. The conference was also addressed by the provincial president of JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Atiqur Rahman, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil and others.

Sirajul Haq expressed concern over the political trends in the country these days. He said that ministers were busy fighting each other and leaders were abusing one another.

“Political leaders tend to be the role model for people. But here the moral standards are touching the lowest ebb. The culture of abuses and hate is being promoted, which is a matter of serious concern,” he added.

He said the current government has set new precedents of failures. In the past, the success or failure of a government could be judged in four or five years of its rule but the failure of the present government has been proved within the very first few months, he said.

Sirajul Haq also rejected the bids to reintroduce presidential system in the country, saying that the JI would never allow any such effort.

“The country doesn’t need a presidential form of government, but it direly needs the system of the Holy Quran. Pakistan is not a geographical location. But it is an idea and faith, which the rulers have been betraying for the past 70 years,” he remarked.

The JI chief continued to castigate the rulers, saying that they had made the promise with the masses to establish the ‘state of Madina’, but they have bowed before the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) for interest-based loans. He said that Pakistan was paying interest on loans worth Rs2220 billion yearly and more loans are taken for payment of the interest.

Sirajul Haq was also critical of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which, too, is led by PTI. He said that after the formation of the current government in the province, the wheel of development started moving in the reverse direction.

“The rulers claim that they have built 350 dams in the province. But they are unable to show even a single one. Same is the situation of its other development projects,” he said.

He said the government had no vision and economic plan. “These people had made tall claims. Now the people are asking as to where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses,” he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s previous claims, he said that those who used to tell that they would prefer suicide to take loans are now proudly telling the people to have reached loan deal with such and such country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the tsunami of price-hike had snatched the peace of mind of the people.

He said that the country was facing debts worth $103 billion. Joblessness, lack of education and health facilities were the most serious challenges facing the rulers, who seem to have the least interest in giving any sort of relief to the masses, added the JI leader.