FAISALABAD: A man was electrocuted in the precincts of Sadr police station. Police said on Sunday that Amjad Ali (36) of Mohallah Hussain Nagar was busy working on the rooftop of his house when he received fatal electric shock after he touched the high tension wire accidentally. He died on the spot.
