Mon Apr 29, 2019
Two brothers among 4 die in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Four youths, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Muhammad Wasif, 15, Azzan Raja, 13, Hamza, 18, and Talha, 16, all of Jajja Abbasian Zahir Pir Road were moving on a motorcycle near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, all the motorcyclists died on the spot.

