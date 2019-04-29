Two brothers among 4 die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Four youths, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Muhammad Wasif, 15, Azzan Raja, 13, Hamza, 18, and Talha, 16, all of Jajja Abbasian Zahir Pir Road were moving on a motorcycle near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, all the motorcyclists died on the spot.
BAHAWALPUR: Four youths, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Muhammad Wasif, 15, Azzan Raja, 13, Hamza, 18, and Talha, 16, all of Jajja Abbasian Zahir Pir Road were moving on a motorcycle near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, all the motorcyclists died on the spot.