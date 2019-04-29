Two brothers among 4 die in road accident

BAHAWALPUR: Four youths, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Muhammad Wasif, 15, Azzan Raja, 13, Hamza, 18, and Talha, 16, all of Jajja Abbasian Zahir Pir Road were moving on a motorcycle near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, all the motorcyclists died on the spot.