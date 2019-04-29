close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
NNI
April 29, 2019

Chained woman rescued from husband

National

PAKPATTAN: Police Sunday claimed to have recovered a woman, who was allegedly tortured and chained by her husband in Chak 86/EB, Pakpattan. Reportedly, Nasima Bibi, who was tortured and chained by her husband Noor Ahmed, was rescued by police on the report of villagers. They said her husband had also shaved her head and kept her in a shack. It is also said that Nasima had refused to stay with him because he forced her to beggary and had already married two other women. The police booked her husband.

