60,000 party workers to be provided jobs in various depts: governor

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were an asset of the party and it was a duty of the leadership to give them respect.

The governor expressed these views while talking to the PTI workers at Circuit House here. He said that the party would award tickets to those workers in the local government elections, who had offered sacrifices for the party, adding that the PTI government would honour all its pledges made with the masses. He said that 60,000 party workers would be provided jobs in various departments on merit.

He said that the government was providing clean drinking water facility to each and every citizen in the country under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said: “Our crops production could be doubled if the farmers are provided healthy and quality seeds. We would have to support the farmers of our country for staying and competing in the global market.” The governor said that the PTI government was well aware of party workers’ issues, adding that the party came to power due to the workers’ efforts and untiring services. He said that those parties could not survive, which ignored their workers. He said that he would invite the party workers hailing from Multan division for an Iftar at the Governor’s House. Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Ijaz Janjua also spoke on the occasion.

mango production: The prolong winter has improved mango flowering and fruiting this year and it would lead to handsome production.

Last year, the mango growers obtained bumper production and in the on-going season, it is being expected that the orchards would not offer good production this year as compared to last year’s production. However, the prolong winter spell proved as blessing for orchard owners and it improved mango flowering and fruiting. This was stated by Director Mango Research Station Abdul Ghaffar while talking to the agency here.

He observed that different mango varieties, including Dusehri, White Chaunsa, would pay reasonable returns to the growers. To a question about increase in mango exports, Dr Abdul Ghaffar observed that mango production was also good in Sindh. When Sindh contributed bumper production, it automatically enhanced exports. The exporters, majority of them belonged to Sindh, used to export the commodity. They take special interest in the export of mango. He added when there was low production of mangoes in Sindh, then the exporters took little interest in the export of the commodity. The director claimed that mango export would increase during the on-going season.

Mepco installs high tension lines: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has installed 1,701km high tension (HT) lines and 1,399km low tension (LT) lines during the current fiscal year 2018/19. According to Mepco sources, it is the priority of the Mepco to provide early new connections and electricity with the best voltage to the customers. The administration has installed 1,701km high tension lines for the upgradation of system and to provide electricity with the best voltage to the customers. The total length of the HT lines has reached 75,577km in the region. The Mepco administration has also installed 1,399 km low tension (LT) lines during the same period and the total length of LT lines has reached 49,959km across region. From July 2018 to March 2019, 129km HT and 37km LT lines were installed in Multan circle, 158km HT and 75km LT lines in DG Khan circle, 233km HT and 12km LT lines in Vehari, 304km HT and 27km LT lines in Bahawalpur, 366km HT and 10km LT lines in Sahiwal, 75km HT and seven km LT lines in Rahimyar Khan, 108km HT lines in Muzaffargarh, 153km HT and 42km LT lines in Bahawalnagar and 171km HT and 1,185km LT lines in Khanewal circle.