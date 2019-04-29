Navy, DUHS join hands for beach cleaning

KARACHI: In line with the government of Pakistan’s vision of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) conducted a tree plantation and beach cleaning activity on Manora Island.

Commodore Vaqar Muhammad graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the event, he highlighted the adverse effects of climate change caused by pollution and underlined the importance of clean and green environment. Discussing the Pakistan Navy’s efforts regarding the protection of coastal and marine ecosystems in the country, the chief guest lauded DUHS for joining hands with the Pakistan Navy in the noble environmental cause. He added that such activities created awareness among the masses about the importance of trees in our ecosystem.

Commodore Muhammad inaugurated the activity by planting a sapling. Participants at the activity, who included a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, and faculty members and students of DUHS, planted more than 1,500 plants of different types. Later, during the beach cleaning part of the activity, the participants collected garbage from the beach.

The Pakistan Navy, besides its role of safeguarding maritime frontiers, pledges its full support in environmental sustainability and conducts beach and harbour cleaning, and tree and mangroves plantations campaigns ranging from the Margalla Hills in the north to the coastline in the south on a regular basis.