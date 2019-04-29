60 more Indian fishermen released

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday released 60 more imprisoned Indian fishermen as part of a goodwill gesture after which number of the Indian fishermen released in month of April has reached to 360. The fishermen were arrested over previous years for trespassing into Pakistani waters and violating international maritime limits. The released fishermen included Musharraf (65) belonging to Calcutta who was under detention for last 20 years. The released prisoners were taken to the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station under tight security where they boarded the Allama Iqbal Express for Lahore. After arrival in Lahore they would be taken to the Wagah Border where they would be handover to Indian authorities.