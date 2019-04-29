MQM-P’s demand for Sindh division part of foreign agenda: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sunday said the MQM-P’s demand for division of Sindh was mere smokescreen ‘for revival of its real agenda of breakup of Pakistan on the bidding of American-Indian-Israeli politico-military axis’.

In a statement, PPP senior leader and former senator Taj Haider said hatred and prejudice deprive human beings of their capacity to think rationally. "The continued practice of ‘fair is foul and foul is fair’ is nothing but a recipe for self-destruction," he said, adding that three generations of Urdu speaking Sindhis had already been irrevocably destroyed.

“Destruction of the fourth generation appears to be the clear aim of MQM. It’s strange and ironic to hear MQM sermonizing on corruption, land grabbing, misappropriation and bad governance when they along with cold-blooded murders of their political opponents, large majority of whom were Urdu-speaking, took these crimes to new heights," he said.

Taj Hauser said former president Asif Ali Zardari following up his politics of accommodation and reconciliation included the MQM in federal and provincial PPP governments.

He said the longest serving governor of Sindh was an MQM man in spite of his questionable background.

The aim was to bring MQM in the democratic mainstream of national politics. Unfortunately, he said, the MQM continued on its old path of spreading hatred and fostering terrorism which cannot coexist with democracy. Taj Haider said the PPP’s support for the Seraiki province was based on poverty and extreme backwardness of that entire region because the natural resources belonging to its people were being snatched away.

He said the richest and most developed mega cities cannot think of parting ways and their duty is to ensure that the most underdeveloped regions come on a par with the developed regions.