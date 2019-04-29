CM rules out changes in KP cabinet

MINGORA: Discounting all the media reports, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday ruled out any changes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

“I enjoy all powers and am taking all decisions on merit,” he said while insisting that no reshuffle was in the offing in the provincial cabinet. He was talking to reporters in his native Matta town in Swat district after addressing a public forum.

Mahmood Khan said certain vested interest had launched propaganda in the media about him. “I have no remedy for them if they are disturbed at seeing me in chief minister’s office,” he remarked. The chief minister said the opening of Swat Motorway would boost tourism in Swat.

“The motorway will be opened to light vehicles on May 25,” he said. He added that the motorway would open up a new era of development in Malakand division. Talking about the development projects in Swat, he said funds had been approved for the Saidu Sharif Hospital which was the biggest public sector hospital in Malakand division. He disclosed that funds had also been approved for the Jehanzeb College and the central jail in Swat.

The chief minister said he had ordered the officials concerned to expedite the work on the construction of the roads to tourists spots of Malam Jabba and Kalam. He said 18 km long portion of the road to Kalam would be completed to facilitate the locals and the tourists.

He said development work was going well all over the province. He hoped that the arrears under different heads, including the net hydel profits, which the federal government owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be received soon to speed up the uplift schemes.

The chief minister said the KP government was solving the problems faced by the people of the merged districts on a priority basis as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mahmood Khan defended the delayed Bus Rapid Transit project for Peshawar. “It is a project which has been launched for the benefit of the poor. The work is in progress and it would be completed soon,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister attended a public forum and listened to the people’s grievances. He ordered the officials of the relevant departments attending the forum to solve the problems highlighted by the people.