PTI leaders, workers besiege police station

HAFIZABAD: Former MNA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Mahdi Hasan Bhatti, MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti and 150 workers and traders allegedly besieged the City Police Station on Sunday, staged a demonstration and raised slogans against the SHO.

Some 12 days ago, police reportedly arrested a swindler woman, identified as Sehrish, in a fake currency case and impounded her car.

According to police, Mahdi Hasan Bhatti pressurised City SHO Ijaz Butt to return the car to one Abdul Majeed, but he refused to do so. It infuriated Mahdi Hasan Bhatti, MNA Shaukat Bhatti, their workers and traders, who reached the police station and raised slogans against the police. The protesters told reporters that the police station had become a den of corruption. They said they were forced to protest against the police as citizens were being implicated in fake cases. They demanded transfer of the SHO and another official named Tariq Aziz; otherwise, they would continue their protest.

The police denied charges, saying the SHO was not authorised to hand over the vehicle without legal procedure.

Meanwhile, former minister Saira Afzal Tarar condemned besieging of the police station by the PTI leaders. She said the PTI local leaders wanted to pressurise the policemen.

NNI adds: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday condemned PTI leader Shaukat Bhatti’s alleged attack on Hafizabad City Police Station. She asked whether it was the Naya (New) Pakistan all about attacking police stations.

“Imran Khan used to attack parliament in the old Pakistan, and the PTI members of National Assembly (MNAs) are attacking police stations in New Pakistan,” she added. She said Imran Khan used to abuse political opponents and police officials from container, and his party leaders are doing the same by storming the police stations.