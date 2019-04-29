Bodybuilding title for Ijaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ijaz Khan of KP retained the 5th Yayya Classic Bodybuilding Championship title while Anis Jamil claimed second place here at Expo Centre on Sunday.Atif Mahmood of Punjab was second runner-up. The golden boy of the championship was Amir Haider of KP in 80kg weight category. Usman Umer claimed the men’s physique title.
LAHORE: Ijaz Khan of KP retained the 5th Yayya Classic Bodybuilding Championship title while Anis Jamil claimed second place here at Expo Centre on Sunday.Atif Mahmood of Punjab was second runner-up. The golden boy of the championship was Amir Haider of KP in 80kg weight category. Usman Umer claimed the men’s physique title.