Bodybuilding title for Ijaz

LAHORE: Ijaz Khan of KP retained the 5th Yayya Classic Bodybuilding Championship title while Anis Jamil claimed second place here at Expo Centre on Sunday.Atif Mahmood of Punjab was second runner-up. The golden boy of the championship was Amir Haider of KP in 80kg weight category. Usman Umer claimed the men’s physique title.