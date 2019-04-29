Faraz Sports bag Amar Cables Veterans Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Faraz Sports Sialkot beat Okara Seniors by 7 wickets in the final of 9th Amar Cables Veterans T20 Cricket tournament at the Shah Faisal Ground on Sunday.

Asif Humayun remained star of the day as he guided Faraz Sports to victory with brilliant 88.Okara Seniors scored 220 for four in 20 overs whereas Faraz Sports achieved the target in 17 overs losaing three wickets. Asif Humayun was declared man of the match.

Mahmood Jaffery, Commissioner Inland Revenue, who was chief guest gave away the prizes after the final. Also present on the occasion were PVCA Chief executive Ashiq Qureshi, chief organiser of the tournament Amar Ilyas Butt and former manager Pakistan cricket team Azhar Zaidi.

Scores of the match: Okara Seniors 220/4 (M Irshad 103, M Irfan 62, Mushtaq aider 33, Ali Kamran and Captain Salman took one wicket each).Sports Sialkot 224/3 (Asif Humyoun 88, Tahir Mughal 41, Shahzad Malik 15, Rashid Aslam and Amir Toseef one wicket each).Prize winners: Asif Humyun Man of the Match, M Hafeez Best Batsman and AllrRounder of the Tournament, Tahir Mughal Best Bowler and Afzal Shah of Amar Cables Best Wicketkeeper.