Islamabad, AJK teams in blind Inter-School cricket final

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Al-Maktoom Islamabad and AKAB AJK Blind School teams reached the final of the 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019 on Sunday.

In the 1st Semifinal, Al-Maktoom Islamabad beat Govt. Secondary School for the Blind Bahawalpur by 64 runs all due to Shahid Saleem’s all round performance which also earned him player of the match award.

Played at Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy Ground, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur won the toss and put Al-Maktoom Islamabad into bat. Islamabad batsmen who had been in good nick throughout the tournament played beautifully once again.

Al-Maktoom Islamabad posted 274 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Sayyam Abbasi again scored brisk runs, he made 93 off 42 balls, Shahid Saleem made 78 runs off 45 balls. Yousaf, Asad Bilal, Israr Hameed claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Govt. Secondary School for the Blind Bahawalpur could able to reach 210 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Yousaf was the top scorer with 61 off 36 runs while Mubashar made 46 runs off 24 balls. Shahid Saleem took 2 wickets for 32 runs.

In the 2nd Semifinal, AKAB School for the Blind, AJK beat Govt Spl Edu Schools Peshawar by seven wickets.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Team was bowled out on 225 runs in 18.1 overs. Haseen Ullah scored 69 off 32 balls. Kazim Ullah made 30 off 14 balls. Mehtab Khalil took 2 wickets for 26 runs, Abdul Manan and Ammar Bashir also 2 wickets each and Talha claimed 1 wicket.

AKAB AJK in reply chased the target of 226 runs with ease in 18.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Talha played well for his 78 runs off 32 balls, Tehseen (B1) again showed his class with brisk 40 runs off 12 balls. Haseen Ullah and Noman claimed 1 wicket. Final will be played on Monday.