Pakistan face Bangladesh U-16s from today

LAHORE: Pakistan U-16a will open their tour of Bangladesh on Monday when they will take on the hosts in a three-day fixture in Fatullah.

Pakistan is captained by top-order batsman Umer Eman, who was the leading run-getter in the 50-over series against Australia earlier this year. Kashif Ali is the vice-captain and was another star performer in the series.

Other prominent performers who shone against Australia include year-nine student Ahmad Khan, who was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with 13 wickets, and left-arm chinaman bowler Faisal Akram from Multan, also a year-nine student, who took 10 wickets in the UAE.

Bangladesh have named top-order batsman Rihad Khan as their captain, while all-rounder Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi is his deputy.

Squads from: Pakistan: Umer Eman (captain), Kashif Ali (vice-captain), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Aliyan Mehmood, Amir Hassan, Aseer Mughal, Faisal Akram, Farhad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Waqas, Rizwan Mehmood, Sameer Saqib and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper).

Bangladesh: Rihad Khan (captain), Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (vice-captain), Mofizul Islam Robin, Sazzad Hossain Miraz, Sakib Shahriar, Rafsan Jani, Shohagh Ali, Aich Mollah, Azizul Haque Rony, Tanvir Alam Ayon, Samsul Islam Epon, Maksudur Rahman, Ashiqur Rahman, Shahriar Alam Mahim and Mushfiq Hasan.