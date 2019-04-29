close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 29, 2019

Win Bright storms to victory in Queen Elizabeth II Cup

Sports

AFP
April 29, 2019

HONG KONG: Japan’s Win Bright clinched the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for jockey Masami Matsuoka in Hong Kong Sunday, the highlight of three Group One spring races with a total purse of HK$58 million ($7.4 million).

The five-year-old grey stormed to victory in the final stretch and finished the 2,000-metre course in one minute 58.81 seconds. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is one of the city’s richest races with total prize money of HK$24 million. Australian jockey Zac Purton finished second on Exultant, while Irish jockey Oisin Murphy rode Lys Gracieux to finish third. Brazilian Joao Moreira rode five-year-old gelding Beat The Clock to triumph in 1,200-metre Chairman’s Sprint race, surging from a relatively slow start to seal victory.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports