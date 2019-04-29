Win Bright storms to victory in Queen Elizabeth II Cup

HONG KONG: Japan’s Win Bright clinched the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for jockey Masami Matsuoka in Hong Kong Sunday, the highlight of three Group One spring races with a total purse of HK$58 million ($7.4 million).

The five-year-old grey stormed to victory in the final stretch and finished the 2,000-metre course in one minute 58.81 seconds. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is one of the city’s richest races with total prize money of HK$24 million. Australian jockey Zac Purton finished second on Exultant, while Irish jockey Oisin Murphy rode Lys Gracieux to finish third. Brazilian Joao Moreira rode five-year-old gelding Beat The Clock to triumph in 1,200-metre Chairman’s Sprint race, surging from a relatively slow start to seal victory.