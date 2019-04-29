Win Bright storms to victory in Queen Elizabeth II Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Japan’s Win Bright clinched the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for jockey Masami Matsuoka in Hong Kong Sunday, the highlight of three Group One spring races with a total purse of HK$58 million ($7.4 million).
The five-year-old grey stormed to victory in the final stretch and finished the 2,000-metre course in one minute 58.81 seconds. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is one of the city’s richest races with total prize money of HK$24 million. Australian jockey Zac Purton finished second on Exultant, while Irish jockey Oisin Murphy rode Lys Gracieux to finish third. Brazilian Joao Moreira rode five-year-old gelding Beat The Clock to triumph in 1,200-metre Chairman’s Sprint race, surging from a relatively slow start to seal victory.
HONG KONG: Japan’s Win Bright clinched the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for jockey Masami Matsuoka in Hong Kong Sunday, the highlight of three Group One spring races with a total purse of HK$58 million ($7.4 million).
The five-year-old grey stormed to victory in the final stretch and finished the 2,000-metre course in one minute 58.81 seconds. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is one of the city’s richest races with total prize money of HK$24 million. Australian jockey Zac Purton finished second on Exultant, while Irish jockey Oisin Murphy rode Lys Gracieux to finish third. Brazilian Joao Moreira rode five-year-old gelding Beat The Clock to triumph in 1,200-metre Chairman’s Sprint race, surging from a relatively slow start to seal victory.