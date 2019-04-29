close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
AFP
April 29, 2019

Australia’s Lee leads Los Angeles Open

Sports

AFP
April 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Australia’s Minjee Lee shook off a triple bogey to finish with a four-under 67 and maintain a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Los Angeles Open.

The 22-year-old Lee, of Perth, started and ended the day with one stroke lead over Nanna Koerstz Madsen and now has a three-round total of 11-under 202. She had a triple bogey on the third hole but countered that with seven birdies on the Wilshire Country Club course.

Denmark’s Madsen shot her second straight four-under 67 and is at 10-under."I wasn’t super nervous," said Lee. a four-time winner on the USLPGA Tour. "I just believed in myself and just go out there and make as many birdies as I can. I tried and hit as many good shots as I can."

Lee tied for third in Hawaii last week, her third top-three finish of the season.South Korea’s Park In-bee fired a 68 and is in third place, trailing by four shots. American Morgan Pressel (70) and South Korean Ko Jin-young (67) are tied for fourth, five strokes back of Lee. Megan Khang carded a tournament-record seven-under 64, to climb within six shots of the lead.

