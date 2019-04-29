Lahore races: Sparking claims Hunza Cup

LAHORE: Sparking set up the tune right from the start to claim the Hunza Cup while the favourite Right Approach dashed in here at the Lahore Race Club for Sunday.

Sparking was expected for a surprise performance and its surprise came as the topper of the main race of the day, in which seven races were scheduled.To start the day, Free My Heart, which was favourite, won the first race but the remaining two positions went to unexpected performers as Head Line made the second place while Bet Of The Day finished third.

In the second race Humayoun Choice chosen as the favourite and it did not let down its followers. Nice Moon was believed to take the place and it also came second while After Hero surprised everyone by becoming second.

In the third race, all the three positions were upsets. Afzal Choice upstaged the favourite away for win while Maradona was second and Bright Life was third in this race the winner was on fluke.

The fourth race in which 13 were participating and favourite was Khan Jee was cancelled.In the fifth race which was Hunza Cup upset came from Sparking while Khan Jan was third and Sinner was third.

In the sixth race Four Char Hai while the favourite Costa Rica was slipped to second place and Abdullah Princess was third.In the seventh and final race the winners of the first three positions were One Four Seven, Missing My Love and Wind Talker respectively.