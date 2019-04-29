Xinjiang crackdown at the heart of China’s Belt and Road

KHORGOS, Kazakhstan: Traders travel freely through the bustling Khorgos special economic zone that straddles the Kazakhstan-China border, but signs on the Chinese side bear a blunt warning -- no veils or long beards allowed. It’s a stark reminder of the severe security policies that China has imposed on mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in its vast border region of Xinjiang, which it considers crucial to the success of President Xi Jinping’s cherished Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The gateway to Central Asia and key project partner Pakistan, Xinjiang is at the heart of the globe-spanning trade infrastructure programme. A series of riots, bombings and stabbings blamed on ethnic Uighurs over the years prompted authorities to launch a massive security crackdown in the far western region. "The BRI is an important factor behind the central government’s urge to bring the restive region of Xinjiang once and for all under its control," said Adrian Zenz, an independent German researcher specialising in Xinjiang.