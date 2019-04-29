Maoists kill two Indian constables

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Maoist rebels opened fire on Indian police late Saturday, killing two constables and wounding a villager, the police said. They were attacked while riding a motorcycle in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state, the Press Trust of India said, citing a police deputy inspector. One constable and an assistant constable died at the scene and the villager, shot in the chest, was taken by local residents for treatment, he said. A roadside bomb attack on a political convoy in early April killed five people in Chhattisgarh, two days before voting began in India’s national election which runs until May 19. The blast killed a state assembly lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, his driver and three state bodyguards.
