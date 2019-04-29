Peru’s ex-president Kuczynski undergoes heart surgery

LIMA: Peru’s former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who is under arrest in connection with the Odebrecht corruption scandal and has been hospitalized for heart problems, underwent emergency surgery Saturday to install a pacemaker, his brother said. “He has come out of a fairly long operation ... the doctors are happy with the results of the operation,” Miguel Kuczynski told reporters. The 80-year-old former president was urgently hospitalized on April 16 suffering from high blood pressure, lawmaker Gilbert Violeta told RPP radio at the time. Hospital officials said Kuczynski was suffering from ventricular tachycardia, a condition considered potentially life-threatening for someone of his age. The former head of state was arrested earlier this month and was being held under preliminary detention, accused of money laundering.