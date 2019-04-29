South Punjab Literary Festival from May 2

MULTAN: A two-day "All South Punjab Literary Festival" will commence here from May 2, in which literary figures from across the region would participate.

The event is being organized jointly by Inter Universities Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, Literary Organizations, Radio Pakistan, National Book Foundation and Multan Tea House. The literary festival will be held in Bahauddin Zakariya University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and Women University in different sessions. Addressing a press conference, organizers including Zain Baloch (Cornelian organization), Shakir Hussain Shakir (Columnist), Dr Amanullah (BZU) informed that various programmes including seminars, dialogues, debates, poetry conference, folk music, declamation contest, documentaries on south Punjab, traditional cuisines and cultural programmes would be arranged to entertain the masses. Known artists including Asghar Nadeem Syed, columnist Dr Najeeb Kamal, poet Abbas Tabish, Ali Akbar Natiq and many others would also join the festival. The organizers informed the main objective of the event was to promote literary, social and cultural values. The event would play an important role against the menace of extremism. There is a unique and historic culture in the region which would be introduced in amicable way.