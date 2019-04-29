‘Govt a security threat’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika Sunday alleged the PTI-led government was a security threat. Talking to reporters, he said the PTI-led government had increased prices of everything and now people were leading very hard life.
Education vital to face modern challenges: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Sunday said education was vital to meet challenges of the modern age. Chairing a meeting of head teachers, the DC asked the teachers show good results in examination otherwise they would have to face action.
