Mon Apr 29, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 29, 2019

Book launched

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A joint ceremony was held for the launching of a book of Naats collection titled “Da Gul Zairayas, a mushaira and dastar bandi in Shalman, Khyber tribal district. The Naat book, authored by Abdul Jalal Nigar Shalmani, has 104 pages. Speaking on occasion, Abdul Jalal recited work from his book. Shalmani, a retired Subedar of Frontier Corps, said his other book on Pashto poetry, titled “Da Shalman Wagme” would be launched within the next three months. On the occasion, turbans were placed on heads of 15 children who completed Nazira Quran and three other children who learnt the Holy Quran by heart.

