JUI-F starts preparations for LG polls

KARAK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) district president Maulana Muhammad Farooq on Sunday said the party would contest the upcoming local government election for which preparations were being made.

“Our party will actively contest the upcoming local government election. We are hoping to get the maximum number of seats in the district,” the Maulana told reporters here.

He said the party had formed a broad-based executive council of reputable 51 party workers from all 21 union councils in the district.

The JUI-F leader said the executive council would take decisions with consensus to promote the cause of the party.

The Maulana claimed that important personalities from other parties in the district would soon join the JUI-F.

He urged the workers to convey the JUI-F’s manifesto to the people and work to help enforce the Islamic system in the country.