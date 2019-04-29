House robbed in broad daylight in urban locality

PESHAWAR: Three armed men allegedly robbed a house in the urban Nishtarabad locality near the Gulbahar Police Station here on Sunday, the family said.

One Aftab told the police three armed men forced into his house in Nishtarabad in broad daylight and took him and the women hostage at gunpoint.

The complainant said the armed men rummaged through the rooms and collected valuables and around five tolas of gold ornaments from the women before escaping.

The citizen added the house had also been robbed in a similar fashion in August, last year. He complained that no development was made in that case.

Nishtarabad is sited very close to the Gulbahar Police Station.

There were unconfirmed reports that another house in the same locality was robbed by armed men wearing masks who collected around 170 tolas of gold ornaments and cash from the house.

This, however, could not be got confirmed as no case was registered. Also, reports said a doctor was deprived of his cellphone in Nauthia locality in the limits of the Bhanamari Police Station.

The burglaries, armed robberies and snatching of cell phone sets and vehicles have witnessed an alarming increase in the provincial metropolis in recent months.

Though the police say they have busted a number of rings of dacoits and robbers and arrested dozens of their members, crimes are still taking place.