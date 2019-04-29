close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the provincial capital here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and upper/south eastern Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Drosh and Dir. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39°C and minimum was 22.8°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore