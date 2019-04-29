Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the provincial capital here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and upper/south eastern Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Drosh and Dir. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39°C and minimum was 22.8°C.